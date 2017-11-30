Madison Police looking for suspect in an attempted armed robbery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police looking for suspect in an attempted armed robbery Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a man who they say tried to rob the Papa John's on E. Washington Ave. Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 7:15 pm when the suspect entered the pizza shop armed with a knife and demanded money.

The restaurant workers refused and the man left. Police arrived on scene and brought a canine to track the suspect but couldn't find him.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.