Matt Lauer releases statement on allegations against him

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Matt Lauer has released a statement about recent allegations against him.

The statement read on the Today Show Thursday morning from Matt Lauer said:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I'm writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."

NBC News announced Wednesday it had fired the Today Show anchor after a woman came forward with sexual misconduct allegations. After a review, NBC said it found Lauer had participated in "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."

More women came forward with stories after the news broke.