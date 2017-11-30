Chicago Bears fans have an amazing story to tell about Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.

USA Today reports Julia Nicoll and her son Peter thought they'd take the short trip into Chicago to see the holiday decorations one Saturday night. They were waiting to cross a busy street when Peter thought he recognized Aaron Rodgers.

Well, it was him and the three ended up walking and talking for 15-20 minutes, with Rodgers asking the pair a lot of the questions.

Peter apologized for being a Bears fan, but Rodgers told him no need to.... he lives in Chicago and should be a Bears fan.

What's even more remarkable, an hour after the encounter, Julia and Peter were shopping when they noticed a woman decked out in Packers gear. Julia decided to tell her about the surprise Aaron Rodgers encounter, thinking she would be excited. The woman simply said, "Oh, my son plays for the Packers."

Turns out it was Ty Montgomery's mom. Montgomery, of course, is a running back for the Packers.

This all happened when Green Bay was in town to play the Bears earlier this month.

Julia decided to share the story after some encouragement from a friend who lives in Wisconsin. She wanted to show how personable and nice Rodgers was to a couple of new fans.