Meet Talulah and learn about Photos with Santa

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Talulah is a playful 6-year-old Boxer/Mix searching for her forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsinstopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

She comes with a rough story, Talulah was left abandoned at the shelter. She is very friendly and walks well on the leash.  Talulah is very gentle with treats and loves to be outside.  She isn't interested in very many toys but loves hanging out with her human friends. 

The Humane Society is also getting for their annual Photos with Santa.  Bring out the family (your four-legged family members are more than welcome too) and have professional portraits taken in the lovely K&W Greenery greenhouse from 10 am-2 pm December 2.

Click here for more information.

