Music producer Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct claims

LOS ANGELES (WKOW) -- Def Jams Records founder Russell Simmons is the latest person facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

In an essay published by "The Hollywood Reporter" Thursday, a woman described an incident in 1991 where she says Simmons offered her a ride home but instead took her to his apartment against her will and had sex with her.

Simmons released a statement saying the woman's memory of that night was "very different" from his, but it was clear to him "that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real.” He apologized for being “thoughtless and insensitive” in some of his relationships.

In response to the essay, Simmons said he's stepping down from his various businesses to "commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning and above all to listening."