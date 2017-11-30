Report: White House considers replacing Secretary of State Tillerson

Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.More >>
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>