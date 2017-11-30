Badger head football coach Paul Chryst named Big 10 coach of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.

Chryst was named both the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year, voted on by fellow coaches, and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year voted on by the media.

Other Badgers honored include Jonathan Taylor, named freshman of the year, and Troy Fumagalli was named tight end

Former Badger Troy Vincent was honored with the Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award.

Individual award winners announced today are:

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Chad Greenway, Iowa

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Troy Vincent, Wisconsin

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media): Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year: DJ Moore, Maryland

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Billy Price, Ohio State

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Josey Jewell, Iowa

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Josh Jackson, Iowa

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Griffin Oakes, Indiana

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Ryan Anderson, Rutgers

Rodgers-Dwight Returner of the Year: Saquon Barkley, Penn State