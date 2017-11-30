Badger head football coach Paul Chryst named Big 10 coach of the year

Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas
The Big Ten Championship game will pit the top defense in the conference (Wisconsin) against the top offense (Ohio State). The Badgers say they've played in a lot of big games - this is just another one.
That weaker schedule that has kept Wisconsin on the fringe of the College Football Playoff picture has become a moot point. Win one more game, and the Badgers will be a sure bet for the final four.
The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 All-Big Ten football honorees on offense on Wednesday. A total of 34 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams picked by the coaches and media, while another 41 students were awarded honorable mention status. The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts.
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.
The Dane County Board will provide funding for a project in Middleton that will help seniors and grandparents raising children.
An Assembly Committee met Thursday to discuss a new proposal that would require all 911 dispatchers to be trained in CPR.
As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.
Human trafficking and internet crimes against children are growing problems across the country and in Wisconsin.
Dr. Naomi Lever is an audiologist with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Monona Clinic and she has seen a lot of hunters come in recently with hearing problems.
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.
Medical crews were called to a crash this morning involving a bicycle and a vehicle.
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.
