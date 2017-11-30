Jim Nabors, who starred at Gomer Pyle in the "Andy Griffith Show - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Jim Nabors, who starred at Gomer Pyle in the "Andy Griffith Show," dead at 87

Jim Nabors, who starred in the '60s hit shows "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle," died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Nabors became famous for his role as the good-natured deputy sheriff on "The Andy Griffith Show" and then went on to do his own show, which ran for five years.

Nabors also was an accomplished singer, who performed. "Back Home Again in Indiana," for many years before the beginning of the Indianapolis 500 auto race.

Nabors and his husband lived in Hawaii. He was 87.

