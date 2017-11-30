UW Health announces job cuts as it trims expenses by $80 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to trim expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.

"The size of the UW Health workforce will be reduced, but position reductions will be done in the least disruptive way possible for staff," Dr. Alan Kaplan, UW Health CEO was quoted as saying in the news release.

Reducing the use of agency labor, managing overtime and not filling open positions will be among the first steps to reduce costs, according to the news release.

When positions are eliminated, Kaplan said, UW Health will help employees move to other areas of the organization when possible and will work with employees to seek other positions outside of UW Health if a suitable job is not available within UW Health. At the same time, UW Health will continue to recruit in areas where additional staff members are necessary for patient care.

