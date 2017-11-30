Week 13 of Sports Extra

Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.More >>
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.More >>
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.More >>
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe ThomasMore >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe ThomasMore >>