Milwaukee County settles Pokemon Go lawsuit

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seek

Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staff

A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murder

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

The swift firings of men accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace reflect a hard fact about the legal system: Failing to address such allegations can have expensive consequences for companies.

Some U.S. universities are reviewing whether to revoke honorary degrees given to prominent men accused of sexual misconduct.

A federal judge is giving the U.S. government until 5 p.m. to disclose whether an American citizen accused of fighting with the Islamic State has been told of his constitutional rights and if he's asked for a lawyer.

No lawyer for detained American accused of fighting with IS

Though the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle became a flashpoint in an intense national debate over immigration, the issue was never addressed inside the courtroom where a jury acquitted a Mexican national in the killing.

Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cake.

Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

Authorities have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man with fatally stabbing his wife, saying the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor she had found a body and that she "didn't want to be next".

A former federal prosecutor is set to release the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville's response to white nationalist rallies this summer in the university town.

Humorist and best-selling author Garrison Keillor is off the air after Minnesota Public Radio terminated his contracts over allegations of workplace misconduct.

Senate Republicans are stepping quickly to meet competing demands of holdout GOP senators for a tax overhaul package expected to add $1 trillion to the nation's deficit over 10 years. The Republicans eye a crucial final vote Friday on the Senate bill.

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee County plans to settle a lawsuit from an augmented-reality game developer that challenged an ordinance requiring companies to get local permits for apps like Pokemon Go to be played in parks.

Under the settlement agreement, the county won't enforce its rule and will pay $83,000 in attorneys' fees for California-based developer Candy Lab Inc.

Milwaukee County passed the first-of-its-kind requirement in February because large crowds of Pokemon Go players left trash all around a park the previous summer. County officials argued that developers should get a permit like anyone else wanting to host an event to help pay for clean-up costs.

But a federal judge in July agreed with Candy Lab's argument that the ordinance violated its free speech rights because it was developing a poker game that would be affected. The judge blocked Milwaukee County from enforcing its requirement and the settlement makes that order permanent.

County Attorney Margaret Daun, whose office is recommending the settlement be approved, still believes something should be done to address the problem.

"It is essential that profit-making businesses cannot simply hijack our parks," she said, before a county panel unanimously approved the settlement Thursday. A final vote is scheduled for Dec. 14.

County Supervisor Eddie Cullen, who opposed the ordinance when it passed and is a Pokemon Go enthusiast, playfully ribbed supporters of the ordinance before voting to approve the settlement.

"I would argue that this actually is kind of a 'Ha-ha, I-told-you-so' moment," he said.

Cullen said the county would be better off paying $83,000 to clean its parks than paying for lawsuits.

Daun's office notes the settlement is covered by the county's insurance.

In the July court ruling, U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller criticized the ordinance "for its strangeness and lack of sophistication" because it treats game developers "as though they are trying to hold an 'event' in a Milwaukee County park."

The judge said the video games would "not be played at a discrete time or location within a park," and suggested it made more sense to punish gamers who violated park rules.