Milwaukee County settles Pokemon Go lawsuit

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire serviceMore >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."More >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the dayMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living roomMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike PompeoMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller CenterMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
A 24-year-old college graduate who was arrested in a string of deadly shootings that terrorized a Tampa neighborhood will make his first court appearance to face four counts of first-degree murderMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
Lawyer says embattled U.S. Rep. John Conyers has no plans to resign amid allegations that the congressman sexually harassed several women when they worked on his staffMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire U.S. Eastern Seaboard "brings us closer" to a war the U.S. doesn't seekMore >>
Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.More >>
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
The Dane County Board will provide funding for a project in Middleton that will help seniors and grandparents raising children.More >>
The Dane County Board will provide funding for a project in Middleton that will help seniors and grandparents raising children.More >>
An Assembly Committee met Thursday to discuss a new proposal that would require all 911 dispatchers to be trained in CPR.More >>
An Assembly Committee met Thursday to discuss a new proposal that would require all 911 dispatchers to be trained in CPR.More >>
As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.More >>
As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.More >>
Human trafficking and internet crimes against children are growing problems across the country and in Wisconsin.More >>
Human trafficking and internet crimes against children are growing problems across the country and in Wisconsin.More >>
Dr. Naomi Lever is an audiologist with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Monona Clinic and she has seen a lot of hunters come in recently with hearing problems.More >>
Dr. Naomi Lever is an audiologist with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Monona Clinic and she has seen a lot of hunters come in recently with hearing problems.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
Medical crews were called to a crash this morning involving a bicycle and a vehicle.More >>
Medical crews were called to a crash this morning involving a bicycle and a vehicle.More >>
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.More >>
A mom and her son got the experience of a lifetime: randomly bumping into and hanging out with Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The thing is, they're Chicago Bears fans. And that's just the beginning.More >>