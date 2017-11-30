Badgering the Buckeye Rushing Attack

Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.More >>
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.More >>
Former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman and current offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns Joe ThomasMore >>
The Big Ten Championship game will pit the top defense in the conference (Wisconsin) against the top offense (Ohio State). The Badgers say they've played in a lot of big games - this is just another one.More >>
That weaker schedule that has kept Wisconsin on the fringe of the College Football Playoff picture has become a moot point. Win one more game, and the Badgers will be a sure bet for the final four.More >>
The Big Ten Conference announced the 2017 All-Big Ten football honorees on offense on Wednesday. A total of 34 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams picked by the coaches and media, while another 41 students were awarded honorable mention status. The Big Ten postseason awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel and honors teams, coaches and students with individual awards that each bear the names of one or two former standouts. ...More >>
