Badgering the Buckeye Rushing Attack

MADISON (WKOW) -

Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The Wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.

"[Dobbins is very explosive," said defensive coordination Jim Leonhard.  "He's a guy that can cut on a dime at full speed.  So uhh, [we] definitely got to get multiple hats to the ball with him.  You put yourself in too many one-on-one situations and he's going to make guys miss."

Dobbins has carried the load for the Buckeyes this season, rushing for nearly 1200 yards this season.  He says the Badger defense doesn't look like any defense Ohio State has faced so far this year.

"They're physical," said Dobbins.  "You know, they play well as a team, as a group and they're disciplined."

The team's second leading rusher is actually Barrett.  He's nearing the 700 yard rushing mark  There's also sophomore Mike Weber, who has rushed for about 600 yards, but leads the team in rushing touchdowns.  However, the Wisconsin defense has given up only 12 touchdowns all year - just 4 of them on the ground.

"You know the [Badger defense] going come, they're going to hit," said Weber.  "You know that in the back of your mind.  You just have to go out there and just run as hard as you can.  It's the type of games you love - some old school, hard-hitting football.  And we'll see what happens."

"Obviously [Ohio State has] great skill players but one of the things we focus on is their offensive line," said Wisconsin defensive end Alec James.  "This is one of the best offensive lines as a group we're going to go against all year and they're one of the best in the country - so we have to be ready for them."

The Badgers' rush defense is ranked first in the entire nation, allowing just 80.5 yards on the ground per game.

