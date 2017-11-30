Bill would allow communities to license ride-share drivers

MADISON (WKOW) – A new bill would allow communities to license ride-sharing service drivers following recent reports sexual assaults, robberies and attacks.

Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said the legislation was prompted by a number of reports of criminal activity including robbery, battery and sexual assault allegedly committed by ride-sharing service drivers since the 2015 implementation of a state law prohibiting local regulation of the services.

The most recent allegation came last weekend when an Uber driver was arrested after a 20 year old woman reported that after arriving outside her home, the driver battered and sexually assaulted her.

In some cases ride-sharing services have refused to provide information about drivers accused of serious crimes against passengers or otherwise cooperate with law enforcement, according to a press release from Subeck's office.

“We now have several disturbing examples of drivers accused of sexual assault or other crimes against passengers and others while on the job. Even more disturbing is that (the services) have refused to cooperate with law enforcement, in one case allowing a perpetrator to flee the country,” Subeck wrote in the news release.