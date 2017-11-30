UPDATE: Police arrest suspect after hours-long armed standoff

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police have arrested the suspect involved in an hours-long armed standoff.

Captain Tom Snyder identified the man as Christopher Hayden. Snyder says Hayden was clearly in an emotional state before the incident began. He says Hayden was taken to the local veterans hospital for assessment.

Police are still looking for the gun that was involved.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area of the 100 block of S. Marquette Street in Madison because of a situation involving SWAT personnel.

Madison police say they were called to the area just before 3 p.m. Thursday for an armed gunman making threats. Police say witnesses they spoke with believed the person went into a home. Officers and SWAT personnel have now set up a perimeter in that area.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officers are searching on Thursday afternoon for a person they said may have pulled a gun on a neighbor.

A search currently is underway along the bike path in the 100 block of S. Marquette Street on Madison's east side, according to Madison dispatch.