New dining deposit requirement for incoming freshmen at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.

Resident students will now be required to deposit a minimum of $1,400 on their dining WisCard. According to the UW Dining and Culinary officials, the new three-tiered system will only affect incoming students.

The idea for the requirement came about because parents were confused with how much their students were spending on food and just how many meals they could purchase.

The minimum deposit starts at Bronze, which will cost $1,400 and provides about nine meals a week. The next level, Silver, ranges between $2,100 to $3,099, and provides roughly 13 meals. Lastly, the Gold tier, with a minimum deposit $3,100, budgets 20 meals per week.

Deposits on student WisCards can only be used for food at all dining halls and UW convenient stores. For parents, "it's a place that they can put their money that they know is going to go towards good and not other things and that their student will have a set amount of money...they won't have to worry about having enough food to eat," said Brendon Dybdahl, Director of Marketing for University Housing.