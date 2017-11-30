Hundreds attend Human Trafficking Conference in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.

"I think trafficking is, I hate to say evolving," Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper said to a crowd of more than a hundred at a special Human Trafficking Conference up at the Dells.

"It's amazing and I'm so glad there are so many people here that want to network with each other and want to network with these victims and hopefully try to get a head of this," Rock County Child Protective Services Social Worker Marsha Deitelhoff said.

Schlipper wants advocates and officers to know how the new 'Johns' are preying on small town Wisconsin.

"The perpetrators of human trafficking are trolling Facebook sites for victims, and there is no reason law enforcement can't use Facebook as a tool to find out information about who's trying to take advantage," Schlipper said.

Deitelhoff agrees and worries about what could come.

"If anything, it's [human trafficking] growing and growing and growing because you don't have to be in a big city because everyone has the internet and people can be controlled from anyone, they can be controlled from someone in jail, not in the same city, state," Deitelhoff said.

The two day seminar at Chula Vista also focuses neurobiology of trauma and interview techniques for juvenile victims