Committee discusses CPR dispatcher bill

MADISON (WKOW) -- An Assembly Committee met Thursday to discuss a new proposal that would require all 911 dispatchers to be trained in CPR.

Right now, if you call 911 for help, a dispatcher may only be able to send for an ambulance. Supporters of the bill say this is crucial, because very minute matters during a heart attack.

"Every single volunteer I've talked to about this issue says, 'What? You mean dispatch centers aren't already doing that?' They're amazed," said Nicole Hudzinski, Government Relations Director at American Heart Association Wisconsin. "They expect it to happen. They see it on TV, and they expect it to be reality."