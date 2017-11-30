Suspect in Stoughton homicide admits to stabbing roommate

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Bail is set for the man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in Stoughton Monday.

Bail for Ted Bruno has been set at $1 million. He's charged with first degree intentional homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

A criminal complaint states on November 27, just after 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1432 Felland Street in the City of Stoughton. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, Kim Gaida, who was not showing any signs of life. Gaida was pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

The Dane County Medical Examiner reported Gaida's body had 7 stab wound to his front, and 3 to his back. There was also a stab wound on Gaida's neck with a broken knife inside. An autopsy determined Gaida died from a stab wound to the heart.

When the suspect, Ted Bruno, was interviewed by Stoughton police the next day, he told officers he had moved into Gaida's home on November 1. He said he was renting a room from him.

The complaint states Bruno told officers that on November 27, Gaida approached him with some paperwork and struck him in the eye with the papers. He claims Gaida stated, "I'm going to kill you" and got a knife. Bruno says he jumped away, but Gaida was able to stab him in the abdomen. Then, Bruno grabbed the knife.

Bruno says he pinned Gaida to the wall and stabbed him several times. After Gaida fell to the floor, he continued to stab him.

The complaint states Bruno said, "war was waged, you're going to die," and "I'm just trying to get in there and get some organs."

When officers asked Bruno where he stabbed Gaida, he pointed directly to the left side of his neck and said, "right there."