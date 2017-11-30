Badgers' Davison questionable for Big Ten opener

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.

"He says he feels OK," Gard said after Thursday's practice. "I know he's working with Henry and our trainers and our doctors every day. They'll let me know. They told me today he's not going to go. We'll see what happens tomorrow (Friday)."

Davison is averaging 10.9 points per game.