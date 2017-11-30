Badgers' Reuvers trying to make most of unexpected opportunity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers' Reuvers trying to make most of unexpected opportunity

MADISON (WKOW) -

Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.

"I just wanted to make sure we were pulling it for the right reasons," says the 6'10" freshman. "Obviously, I want to play. He (Gard) told me what he thought I could do, and I thought I could help this team."

Reuvers has entered directly in to the regular playing rotation in the post. He's averaged 14.5 minutes per game. Reuvers has yet to score for Wisconsin. He's 0-for-10 from the field. However, Gard has seen some other contributions.

"He has to clean up some things. He'll learn from that. He'll grow, but I like the effort, the energy... I was expecting there'd be some bumps and there will be more."

