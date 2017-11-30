Two teens in police custody as Maple Bluff & Waunakee Police Dep - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two teens in police custody as Maple Bluff & Waunakee Police Departments investigate stolen car; hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:

MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- Two teenagers are in custody after crashing a stolen car into electrical boxes on S. Baldwin Street near E. Washington Ave. Wednesday night 9:30 pm.

Maple Bluff Police had tried to pull the car over after it came up as being stolen out of Waunakee.

After crashing the vehicle the suspects a 15 and 16-year-old took off and were found hiding inside a bathroom at a Willy Street gas station, with he help of some witnesses.

Waunakee Police are handling the stolen car case while Maple Bluff is handling the hit-and-run.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.