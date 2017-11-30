Dane County to provide funding to help seniors raising children - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County to provide funding to help seniors raising children

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board will provide funding for a project in Middleton that will help seniors and grandparents raising children.

Thursday, the board signed off on providing $665,000 for the Oak Ridge Development.

A majority of the units in the apartment complex will be set aside for low-income tenants.

Seven of those will be designated for so-called "grand families".

