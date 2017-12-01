GOP Sen. Johnson still withholding on tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin says he is still withholding support for the Republicans' sweeping tax package because it doesn't cut taxes enough for business owners.

The package would allow business owners who report business income on their individual returns to deduct 20 percent of that income. The vast majority of American businesses pay taxes this way.

Senate GOP leaders have increased the deduction from 17.4 percent, but Johnson says that isn't enough.

Johnson says "I'd like to see it go to 25" percent. He would pay for it by repealing the corporate deduction for state and local taxes.