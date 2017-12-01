2 dead in head-on crash in Windsor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 dead in head-on crash in Windsor

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other EMS agencies were called to the 6800 block of North Towne Road just after 5:00 p.m. November 30. When they got there, they found a crash where both drivers were unresponsive and unrestrained.

UW Med Flight was called. One driver, a 39-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by Sun Prairie EMS, but pronounced dead an hour later.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation shows the 39-year-old driver of a Volkswagen was driving south on North Towne Road when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Camry head-on, operated by the 32-year-old man.

The names of the men are not being released yet. Officials are still trying to notify all family members.

