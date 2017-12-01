UPDATE: All lanes of I-39 near Beloit open after serious crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: All lanes of I-39 near Beloit open after serious crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open on I-39 near Beloit after a serious crash this morning. 

Lanes opened just before 9:00 a.m.

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol is on scene at a crash on I-39 near Beloit.

According to WISDOT the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Friday, south of the Shopiere Rd. exit.  A state patrol dispatcher says all southbound lanes are blocked and that the crash was between a car and semi.  The dispatcher added that EMS had been called, but there was no specific word on injuries.  

WISDOT estimates the crash could take more than two hours to clear up.  According to 27 Traffic Tracker, average speeds are 5 mph.  

