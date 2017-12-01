Man arrested after nine mile chase from Blooming Grove to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A nine mile police chase that started in Blooming Grove ended in an arrest overnight Thursday into Friday.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office say they were trying to pull over Michael Betts, 35, on STH 30 near N. Fair Oaks Ave. They say Betts led them on a nine mile chase until he stopped on Gemini Drive in Madison. A news release says Betts then got out of his car and tried to run, but deputies caught up to him.

Betts faces charges of eluding, operating on a revoked license and obstructing. He was also arrested for a probation and parole warrant.