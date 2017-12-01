Parent arrested following large-scale disturbance near West High - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Parent arrested following large-scale disturbance near West High School

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large disturbance Thursday at Madison West High School.

Officers responded to Ash Street shortly after noon Nov. 30, 2017, where they say a Arielle Green and her friends responded to Green's child's school due to an on-going dispute between students, according to a post in Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

According to the blog, a fight started and quickly escalated to involving approximately 20 subjects. A police spokesman clarified later to say that Green's profanity laced tirade drew a crowd of students and caused a disruption.

Green was taken into custody and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

