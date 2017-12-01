Injured Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returning to practice - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Injured Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returning to practice

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Keith Allison Photo by Keith Allison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers' return is a go.

The Green Bay Packers' two-time MVP quarterback, who was placed on injured reserve after breaking his right collarbone Oct. 15 against Minnesota, is on track to practice Saturday, coach Mike McCarthy said.

"He's got a workout today that we'll obviously evaluate," McCarthy said Friday. "We're looking tomorrow to potentially practice him in a trial return. That's the outlook."

Rodgers had surgery on Oct. 19, 2017 and was placed on injured reserve the following day. NFL rules allow teams to bring back two players off injured reserve. Those players must be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks; Friday marked six weeks for Rodgers.

Rodgers threw several passes of at least 50 yards before Sunday night's loss to Pittsburgh.

"You saw him throwing out there in Pittsburgh," quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said Thursday. "He's doing well. He's getting healthy and he's following right along in rehab. He's probably ahead of the curve a little bit, but there's really not anything to talk about until there's something to talk about."

Now there is something to talk about. If the Packers (5-6) can stay in the playoff race by beating Tampa Bay (4-7) on Sunday and Cleveland (0-11) next weekend, Rodgers could return for the Dec. 17 game at Carolina.

Rodgers' potential return to practice should provide a lift for a team that lost the Minnesota game and four of the five starts by Brett Hundley.

"Absolutely, I think it's a big deal when you see your leader out there," McCarthy said. "The guys have been able to watch him work here the last couple weeks. He's been going through the fundamental part of it. That'd be great to have him out there."

Among those players who saw Rodgers' workouts was outside linebacker Clay Matthews, who rehabbed with Rodgers last week while nursing a groin injury.

"This past week, being a part of that rehab group, to watch Aaron, what he's been doing in there, I think we probably should have kept him off IR," Matthews said Wednesday. "The way he's coming along, some of the balls he's throwing, accuracy-wise, everything a quarterback has to do is pretty remarkable."

Even if Rodgers returns to the lineup, the Packers face a challenging final three games with contests against the Panthers (8-3), Minnesota Vikings (9-2) and Detroit Lions (6-5).

"If we can go out and win these two in a row and get A-Rod back, things are going to turn around," safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix said.

Notes: Green Bay will be without at least two key players against Tampa Bay as McCarthy ruled out cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and running back Ty Montgomery (ribs).

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers fans head to Big Ten Fan Fest

    Badgers fans head to Big Ten Fan Fest

    The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans. Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest.

    More >>

    The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans. Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest.

    More >>

  • Badgers' Reuvers trying to make most of unexpected opportunity

    Badgers' Reuvers trying to make most of unexpected opportunity

    Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago. 

    More >>

    Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago. 

    More >>

  • Badgers' Davison questionable for Big Ten opener

    Badgers' Davison questionable for Big Ten opener

    Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State. 

    More >>

    Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.