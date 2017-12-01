Injured Packers QB Aaron Rodgers returning to practice

Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
A nine mile police chase that started in Blooming Grove ended in an arrest overnight Thursday into Friday.More >>
The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans. Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest.More >>
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.More >>
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Badger football Head Coach Paul Chryst has been named Big 10 Coach of the Year, according to a league announcement.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to a burglar alarm last night following a smash-and-grab style break-in at Carpet Cushions and Supplies, 814 Post Rd.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Assemblywoman Lisa Subeck wants ride share companies like UBER and Lyft regulated at the local level.More >>
Bail is set for the man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in Stoughton Monday.More >>
As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.More >>
Human trafficking and internet crimes against children are growing problems across the country and in Wisconsin.More >>
Dr. Naomi Lever is an audiologist with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Monona Clinic and she has seen a lot of hunters come in recently with hearing problems.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>
