Smash-and-grab thieves hit carpet store overnight

MADISON (WKOW) --  Madison police responded to a burglar alarm last night following a smash-and-grab style break-in at Carpet Cushions and Supplies, 814 Post Rd.

A side window to the business had been broken. It was not immediately known what - if anything - had been taken, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

