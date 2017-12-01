Bank robbery suspect has half-dozen, open felony cases

Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
Two drivers were killed in a crash in the Village of Windsor Thursday.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
A nine mile police chase that started in Blooming Grove ended in an arrest overnight Thursday into Friday.More >>
A nine mile police chase that started in Blooming Grove ended in an arrest overnight Thursday into Friday.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to a burglar alarm last night following a smash-and-grab style break-in at Carpet Cushions and Supplies, 814 Post Rd.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to a burglar alarm last night following a smash-and-grab style break-in at Carpet Cushions and Supplies, 814 Post Rd.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
Assemblywoman Lisa Subeck wants ride share companies like UBER and Lyft regulated at the local level.More >>
Assemblywoman Lisa Subeck wants ride share companies like UBER and Lyft regulated at the local level.More >>
Bail is set for the man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in Stoughton Monday.More >>
Bail is set for the man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in Stoughton Monday.More >>
As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.More >>
As lawmakers put forth a bi-partisan bill to fight human trafficking a special state-wide conference is held on that very topic.More >>
Human trafficking and internet crimes against children are growing problems across the country and in Wisconsin.More >>
Human trafficking and internet crimes against children are growing problems across the country and in Wisconsin.More >>
Dr. Naomi Lever is an audiologist with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Monona Clinic and she has seen a lot of hunters come in recently with hearing problems.More >>
Dr. Naomi Lever is an audiologist with UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Monona Clinic and she has seen a lot of hunters come in recently with hearing problems.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health will reduce the size of its workforce as part of a plan to reduce expenses by $80 million, according to an announcement released today.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>
Radio host and author Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.More >>