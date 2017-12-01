Bank robbery suspect has half-dozen, open felony cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court records show a man charged in connection with a September bank robbery in Sun Prairie, has a half-dozen, open felony cases in Sauk County, with at least four of them filed with the court before the Sun Prairie crime.



Bail was set Friday at $20,000 for 31-year old Alex Melton of Wisconsin Dells, who appeared in Dane County court.



A criminal complaint states Melton slipped a note to a teller Sept.27 at the Bank of Sun Prairie on South Grand Avenue that read, "I'm robbing you," and received $2,179.



The complaint says Melton left car keys at the teller's station, and hitchhiked as a get-away with an employee of a nearby business who was leaving his shift. Authorities say Melton was arrested the next day.



Police officials say Melton's get-away initially involved him being spotted in a grocery store, leading to an entire strip mall being cordoned off.



Court Commissioner Jason Hanson says Melton allegedly carried out the heist from the bank, as four felony cases were pending against him in Sauk County. Hanson says Melton is almost off the charts, when it comes to the public safety assessment applied to all defendants as they're considered for bail. "It's the highest risk rating on each of the relevant categories," Hanson says.



Records show Melton ignored bail conditions in his previous felony cases, and apparently never encountered police until after the bank was robbed. He now has a half-dozen pending, Sauk County felony cases, including at least one involving a financial crime.



A probable cause affidavit in Melton's Dane County case says he told police he stole money from the bank to cover medical bills.

