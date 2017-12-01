Badgers fans head to Big Ten Fan Fest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
A single mother of three in Madison is trying to figure out how her kids will be able to open gifts on Christmas morning after the presents were stolen.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are less than 24 hours away from their biggest game of the season against No. 8 Ohio State. Not only is a conference title up for grabs, but a likely berth in the College Football Playoff is also at stake.More >>
Sophomore Abby Roque scored two goals and one assist to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth Friday night at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The No. 11 Wisconsin volleyball team opened NCAA tournament with a 3-0 ( win over Marquette University in Ames, Iowa, Friday afternoon.More >>
The above average temperatures have golfers out enjoying the greens as much as they can. Dozens of them in long sleeves and hoodies were seen teeing off at Odana Hills Golf Course.More >>
The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans. Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest.More >>
The Green Bay Packers placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve on Friday. With that move the Packers signed WR Michael Clark to the active roster from the practice squad.More >>
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers' return is a go. The Green Bay Packers' two-time MVP quarterback, who was placed on injured reserve after breaking his right collarbone Oct. 15 against Minnesota, is on track to practice Saturday, coach Mike McCarthy said.More >>
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.More >>
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attacks on San Francisco and other cities with similar immigration policies began moments after a jury acquitted the man charged with killing Kate Steinle of murder and manslaughter.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is being charged with making false statements to the FBI.More >>
The WIAA Board of Control has reversed its decision to add a shot clock to high school basketball in Wisconsin.More >>
All lanes of southbound I-39 near Beloit are now open.More >>
A nine mile police chase that started in Blooming Grove ended in an arrest overnight Thursday into Friday.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to a burglar alarm last night following a smash-and-grab style break-in at Carpet Cushions and Supplies, 814 Post Rd.More >>
