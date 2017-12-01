Badgers fans head to Big Ten Fan Fest - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers fans head to Big Ten Fan Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans.

Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest. Fans blew through their allotment of 10,000 tickets early in the week. There should be more Badgers red than in some previous conference championship appearances due to the historic nature of Wisconsin's first 12-0 season.

"Half way through the season we booked rooms here because we thought Wisconsin would go undefeated. We love Indianapolis. It's a great place to come for the game," said fan Mike Spoehr

"Tomorrow it's going to be crazy down here. It will be a fantastic environment. Indy is a fantastic city for events like this. Everything is so close. Restaurants, hotels. Why people don't come down to root on the Badgers is beyond me," said fan Mark Wicklein.

 

