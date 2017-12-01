Odana Hills Golf Course staying open into December for second time

MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
A single mother of three in Madison is trying to figure out how her kids will be able to open gifts on Christmas morning after the presents were stolen.More >>
Police took the suspect into custody just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Students living in the dorms at UW-Madison will see a new charge in their housing bill next year.More >>
The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are less than 24 hours away from their biggest game of the season against No. 8 Ohio State. Not only is a conference title up for grabs, but a likely berth in the College Football Playoff is also at stake.More >>
Sophomore Abby Roque scored two goals and one assist to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth Friday night at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The No. 11 Wisconsin volleyball team opened NCAA tournament with a 3-0 ( win over Marquette University in Ames, Iowa, Friday afternoon.More >>
The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans. Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest.More >>
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
A newspaper is reporting that two women have accused Democratic state Rep. Josh Zepnick of sexual misconduct.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A parent was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing following a large fight near Madison West High School.More >>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attacks on San Francisco and other cities with similar immigration policies began moments after a jury acquitted the man charged with killing Kate Steinle of murder and manslaughter.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is being charged with making false statements to the FBI.More >>
The WIAA Board of Control has reversed its decision to add a shot clock to high school basketball in Wisconsin.More >>
All lanes of southbound I-39 near Beloit are now open.More >>
A nine mile police chase that started in Blooming Grove ended in an arrest overnight Thursday into Friday.More >>
A unique opportunity led a group of teenagers to open up to us about tough topics that are on the news from sexual assault to mental illness.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police responded to a burglar alarm last night following a smash-and-grab style break-in at Carpet Cushions and Supplies, 814 Post Rd.More >>
