Odana Hills Golf Course staying open into December for second time

MADISON (WKOW) -- The above average temperatures have golfers out enjoying the greens as much as they can. Dozens of them in long sleeves and hoodies were seen teeing off at Odana Hills Golf Course. 

It's only the second time ever that Odana Hills has stayed open going into December.

"Everybody seems to want to get out and try and get their last round going in so, we're happy to have them out and be able to oblige that," said Ryan Brinza, Head Golf Professional.

Business is booming at the golf course for this time of year. Odana Hills plans to stay open through the weekend but staff says it's all in mother nature's hands.

 

