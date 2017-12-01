College Volleyball: Badgers open NCAA tournement with 3-0 win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Volleyball: Badgers open NCAA tournement with 3-0 win

Posted: Updated:
Badgers volleyball Badgers volleyball

The No. 11 Wisconsin volleyball team opened NCAA tournament with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-11) win over Marquette University in Ames, Iowa, Friday afternoon.

The Badgers staged a balanced offensive attack with Kelli Bates, Dana Rettke, and Grace Loberg earning 11 kills apiece. Bates also added 10 digs to earn her ninth double-double of the season.

As a team, Wisconsin (21-9) hit .337 (49 kills – 14 errors – 104 attempts). Marquette (22-10) earned a .184 (34-15-103) hitting percentage.

Libero Tiffany Clark was phenomenal in the backcourt, notching a match-high 19 digs. Wisconsin had 49 saves to Marquette’s 33.

At the net, Rettke had three stuffs to help the Badgers out block MU, 4-2.

The Badgers advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament and will play the winner of tonight’s match between Iowa State vs. Princeton Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.