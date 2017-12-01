Women's hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin opens weekend with 5-1 win over UMD

Sophomore Abby Roque scored two goals and one assist to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth Friday night at LaBahn Arena.

Sophomore Mekenzie Steffen was the first Badger to light the lamp, launching a shot from the blue line past UMD (9-9-0, 5-6-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Jessica Convery to give Wisconsin (18-1-0, 9-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead in front of 2,273 fans at LaBahn Arena.

Just 17 seconds later, Roque collected a loose puck in the neutral zone and buried her first goal of the night to push the Badgers' lead to 2-0.

Following the first period action, junior Sophia Shaver and freshman Brette Pettet each found the back of the net to extend Wisconsin's lead to 4-0 in the second frame.

Roque notched her second goal of the evening with ten minutes remaining in the final period to seal a 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs. The sophomore forward leads UW with 25 points this year.

