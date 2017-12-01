Tats For Tots campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every tattoo means something, especially for the people who lined-up Friday at Ultimate Arts Tattoo in Madison for the 15th annual Tats For Tots.

The fundraiser and toy collection event benefits the Marine Corps' Toys For Tots campaign.

Last year organizers say they collected more than 4,000 toys, and in turn, handed out around hundreds of tattoo vouchers.

Vouchers for the tattoos started at $25 and ran into the hundreds.

To find out how you can donate to Toys for Tots, click through here.