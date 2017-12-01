WKOW's Coverage from the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are less than 24 hours away from their biggest game of the season against No. 8 Ohio State. Not only is a conference title up for grabs, but a likely berth in the College Football Playoff is also at stake.More >>
Sophomore Abby Roque scored two goals and one assist to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth Friday night at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The No. 11 Wisconsin volleyball team opened NCAA tournament with a 3-0 ( win over Marquette University in Ames, Iowa, Friday afternoon.More >>
The above average temperatures have golfers out enjoying the greens as much as they can. Dozens of them in long sleeves and hoodies were seen teeing off at Odana Hills Golf Course.More >>
The Badgers football team arrived in Indianapolis on Friday and so did Badgers fans. Part of the festivities include the Big Ten Championship Fan Fest.More >>
The Green Bay Packers placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve on Friday. With that move the Packers signed WR Michael Clark to the active roster from the practice squad.More >>
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers' return is a go. The Green Bay Packers' two-time MVP quarterback, who was placed on injured reserve after breaking his right collarbone Oct. 15 against Minnesota, is on track to practice Saturday, coach Mike McCarthy said.More >>
Nate Reuvers spent the first few games of the Badgers season on the bench. That is where he expected to stay as a redshirt. However, head coach Greg Gard had different expectations for Reuvers' season. Reuvers pulled his redshirt two games ago.More >>
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's Big Ten debut may be delayed. The freshman guard was sidelined at practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury that has caused him to exit two games in recent weeks. Davison has played through the injury. However, head coach Greg Gard said his second-leading scorer has not yet been cleared to play in Saturday's Big Ten opener against Ohio State.More >>
Ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game, The wisconsin defense is preparing obviously not only for quarterback J.T. Barrett, the probable starter for after suffering an injury last week, but also for the Buckeye running backs - particularly true freshman, J.K. Dobbins.More >>
