WKOW's Coverage from the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are less than 24 hours away from their biggest game of the season against No. 8 Ohio State. Not only is a conference title up for grabs, but a likely berth in the College Football Playoff is also at stake.

WKOW's Lance Veeser and Amy Gill are both in Indianapolis to cover the game. They caught up with Badgers fans the night before, and took a look at how Wisconsin freshman running back Jonathan Taylor might impact the game.