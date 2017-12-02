Speaker Ryan talks taxes and sexual harassment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taxes and sexual harassment are among the many hot topics on Capitol Hill this week. On Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan sat down with NPR to talk about the controversial issues.

On Friday, and ethics panel in the U.S. House of Representatives demanded records of all settlements for sexual harassment in Congress. The move comes amid mounting allegations of sexual misconduct in politics.

Speaker Ryan says he welcomes the move.

"I want my daughter to grow up in a country, she's 15 years old, where she's empowered and respected," said Ryan. "Where ever she goes, and wherever she works, and whatever she does. An I think no where should that be more obvious or apparent than that working here in Capitol Hill."

Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore continues to maintain accusations against him are false. At least five women are accusing Moore of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault and unwanted sexual advances.

"My job as Speaker of the House is to make sure that Congress is an Institution that we're proud of, so that's what I'm focused on.," said Ryan. "He's running for Congress and I think the allegations against him are very very credible."

This week, Ryan invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union Address. Even with this gesture, Ryan expressed he and the president still have their differences.

"Is he unconventional? Yes. Would I do things differently? Of course," Ryan said.

However, Speaker Ryan went on to say his disagreement with the President is not something to focus on. He says he believes whats more important, are the people.

"It's no secret that he and I have had our difference of opinions. It's no secret that I've shared my opinions about his tweets and the rest. But what I see is a president fighting for the things that I'm fighting for. I see a President fighting for an agenda that will make a positive impact on people's lives."