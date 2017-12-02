Investigators make arrest in connection with missing North Carolina toddler

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WKOW) -- An arrest was made Saturday in connection with the disappearance of a North Carolina toddler.

Investigators say they've arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimey, who is the live-in boyfriend of the missing toddler's mother.

On Sunday, three-year-old Mariah Wood went missing after her mother put her to bed. The disappearance prompted more than 200 volunteers to help out in the search effort, including the FBI.

In a statement released Saturday, the sheriff's office says "due to evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, it is believed that Mariah is deceased. At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown. The searches will now shift to a recovery process."

Kimrey was taken before a state magistrate and charged with Concealing of Death, Obstruction of Justice, 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Kimrey is currently being held in a detention center under a $1,010,000 bond. A District Attorney has been consulted on the current charges and additional charges could be pending as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.