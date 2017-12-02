Top holiday looks for men

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some would say it can be a little easier for men to get ready than ladies, but that doesn't mean they don't want to look good too.
Saturday morning on Wake Up Wisconsin, Bonnie Hertel from Johnson Creek Premium Outlets showed us four holiday looks for men. The occasions and looks featured are listed below as well as in the attached video clip.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.