Madison Police arrest man for enticing a small group of girls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison arrested a man Saturday who allegedly enticed a small group of girls to get into his car.

According to Madison Police, 49-year-old Robert L. Story enticed at least two girls into his car. Story told the girls they were going to a restaurant to eat, but he took them to an apartment instead.

Police say after convincing them to go into the apartment, they used drug and Story began to ask uncomfortable questions.

Police say the girls were able to get out of the apartment and run to a nearby store to call for help.

During their investigation, police found Story, who admitted to a very similar story to what the girls told police.

Story was arrested and take to jail on enticement charges. Other charges are being considered as well.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.