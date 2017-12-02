UW tops UMD 3-1 on Saturday for series sweep

After goals from freshman Brette Pettet, junior Sophia Shaver and senior Maddie Rolfes, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team matched its best start in program history after downing Minnesota Duluth, 3-1, Saturday at LaBahn Arena.

Early in the first period, Pettet knocked a loose rebound past UMD (9-10-0, 5-7-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Jessica Convery to put Wisconsin (19-1-0, 10-0-0-0 WCHA) up 1-0. Pettet finished the weekend with two goals and two assists.

Shaver added her third game-winning goal of the season less than two minutes later, redirecting a shot from Natalie Buchbinder into the net and stretching Wisconsin’s lead to 2-0.

After a quiet second frame, senior Maddie Rolfes went coast-to-coast and snuck the puck past the pad of Convery in the third period to round out the Badgers’ scoring.

UMD freshman Naomi Rogge put the Bulldogs on the board midway through the third frame, but the Badgers held off the Bulldogs in the final stretch to hold onto the win.

Wisconsin tied its best start in school history through 20 games with its 19-1-0 start. The only other team in school history to begin the season with a .950 winning percentage was the 2008-09 squad that began its season with an 18-0-2 record.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)