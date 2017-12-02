Women's Basketball: Badgers win third straight 71-60 over La Salle

MADISON (WKOW) --The Wisconsin women's basketball team came out strong Saturday morning, defeating La Salle 71-60 at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (5-3 overall) dug La Salle (4-4) an early 19-point deficit in the second quarter and the Explorers never climbed out, allowing the Badgers to grab their third-straight win.

Senior Cayla McMorris recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. McMorris has shown incredible offensive consistency scoring in double digits during seven of the last eight games.

UW junior forward Marsha Howard had an equally impressive day with her own double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Howard has had a double-double in the last two games.

Sophomore Courtney Fredrickson tied McMorris for the team leader in points with 14 points and 3 rebounds of her own.

The Badgers travel to Milwaukee on Monday to take on Marquette at the Al McGuire Center in an 7 p.m. CT in-state battle.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)