Watch: Former Badgers now in the NFL send well wishes ahead of Big 10 title game

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Former Badger football players now in the NFL sent video well wishes to the team ahead of Saturday's Big 10 Championship game against Ohio State.

The video clip (see below) posted on the Badger Football twitter page begins with a message from Houston Texans' star JJ Watt, who told the team,  "It's been absolutely incredible, and I wish you guys the absolute best of luck."

James White of the New England Patriots, the star of last year's Super Bowl, also made an appearance in the video, as did Joe Thomas and Corey Clement.

The Badgers are 12-0, and a win will likely cement their position in the four-team playoff for the national championship.

