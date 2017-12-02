Local group helps people sign up for 2018 Healthcare Open Enrollment

MADISON (WKOW) - Covering Wisconsin is a Madison-based organization that is ready to assist people who need to sign up before the December 15, 2017 healthcare open enrollment deadline.

Many people are confused as to how to navigate the open enrollment process but Covering Wisconsin is here to help. As a federally-certified and state-licensed organization, the group's mission is to assist people in navigating the health insurance marketplace and sign up for options best suited for their health needs.

For Lauren Muma, signing up for healthcare was stressful. "So frustrated because I can't even hardly handle the computer..." However, with the help of Adam VanSpankeren, Regional Lead Navigator from Covering Wisconsin, all of her questions were answered.

"They come in with all of that anxiety and all of those questions. That's the best for us. We want people to come in with a lot of questions because we can answer them. We have the answers and when they leave, the anxiety is gone," says VanSpankeren.

The services provided by the group costs nothing. For a relieved Muma, "I can sleep at night and really relax. I don't have this knot in my stomach. I have health insurance, which is the most important thing."

Those interested in signing up with Covering Wisconsin for 2018 healthcare can attend the next public enrollment session at the Meadowridge Library on December 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be an earlier session that day at the Health Education Building, Room 101, at Madison College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information please follow the link to https://www.coveringwi.org/