Restorative court program recognizes help from community

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's Community Restorative Court program is hosting a community appreciation event.



The goal of the program is to take misdemeanor-level offenders out of the formal court system and get them into a reparation process.



"We recognize our peacemakers and volunteers and community partners involved in the program, which is basically a pre-charge diversion program for misdemeanor cases," said Ronald Johnson, coordinator of Community Restorative Courts.



The program targets 17 to 25-year-old offenders, handling misdemeanor offenses that are not connected with domestic violence.



The event was held Saturday afternoon at the Lussier Family Heritage Center in Madison, featuring guest speaker Shelia Stubbs, a Dane County board member. The program recently got extra funding to expand to all of Dane County.