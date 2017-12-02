UPDATE: Vehicle hits state Capitol in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A DOA spokesperson says it appears the driver had a medical event that led to the crash. There is no reported damage to the Capitol building. No one else was in the car when it crashed.

Witnesses in the area at the time of the crash describe what they saw.

"I was walking by and there was a car next to the Capitol. and I asked somebody next to me what happened. They said somebody ran into it," said Michael Christianson.

Paula Gilbeck was watching the Badger game across the street from the Capitol. She tells 27 News several police vehicles arrived at the scene.

"There must have been 6 or 7, plus the fire truck came and the ambulance came. So there was a lot going on. And then there were a lot of firefighters right at the side of the car. \And they were yelling at the driver to let us in or at least come out or else we're going to be breaking open the window to get you out," she said.

Now word on the condition of the driver.



MADISON (WKOW) -- A vehicle has hit the state Capitol building.

Dane County Communications confirms to 27 News a call came in of a vehicle rolling into a wall of the Capitol building Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. on the E. Washington Avenue side of the Capitol. A Madison firetruck and ambulance were called to the scene to respond.



A Department of Administration spokesperson tells 27 News Capitol police responded to the crash.

