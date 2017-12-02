Holiday fair raises money for service dog training

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- More than 20 vendors set up at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie Saturday to raise money for service dogs in our area.

The Custom Canines Service Dog Academy raises and trains service dogs. Each vendor paid a fee to be part of the fair. 100 percent of those fees go directly to the academy.

People could also donate toys for this year's Toys for Tots campaign. This is a bi-annual fundraiser for the organization.