Christmas in the Grove kicks off holiday season in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- It's officially the holiday season in Cottage Grove.

The community kicked off the celebration this weekend with Christmas in the Grove. Families could take a ride on a firetruck or a horse-drawn wagon after enjoying breakfast with Santa and a craft fair.

The fire department works with the local chamber to put this event together every year.

"The fire department is very community-driven, so we give a lot back to the community. We've been in the community for about 110 years," said Eric Severson, fire prevention officer with Cottage Grove Fire Department.

This is the 16th year of Christmas in the Grove. There was a parade and tree lighting Friday night.