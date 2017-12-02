Sunday's full moon will be the only "Supermoon" of 2017

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday night's full moon will pass closer than usual to earth, making it 2017's only "Supermoon." It will shine 16% brighter and appear 7% larger than it typically does. At its closest, it will only be 222,443 miles away from us by 3 am CT Monday morning.



However, the moon will look most impressive just after it rises around 5 pm CT on the northeastern horizon. This is because of an optical illusion our eyes play on us. Though clouds have moved in, they're mainly high and thin, meaning star-gazers should be able to see the moon in between breaks in the clouds until the late evening when the clouds thicken ahead of a weather system impacting southern Wisconsin on Monday.



This year's Supermoon isn't as impressive as the one on November 14, 2016. That was the closest full moon pass to earth in 68 years. The reason why the distance changes is because of the elliptical path the moon takes around our planet. If it was a perfect circle, then the distance would be constant.