Badgers punch ticket to Sweet 16 with 3-0 win over Iowa State

The 11th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team is heading to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament after sweeping No. 22 Iowa State, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, at Hilton Coliseum Saturday night.

Freshmen Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg paced the UW offense with 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Rettke had nine kills in the third set alone.

Wisconsin (22-9) hit .317 (51 kills – 13 errors – 120 attempts) while holding Iowa State (22-7) to .231 (43-15-121).

Kelli Bates tore it up in the backcourt, collecting 17 digs. Tiffany Clark and Lauryn Gillis also earned double-digit digs with 13 and 10 saves, respectively.

At the service line, four Badgers earned an ace as UW collected four aces to ISU’s two.

Iowa State out blocked the Badgers, 7-6. Rettke had four stuffs to lead UW.

The Badgers travel to Palo Alto, California, next weekend for the Stanford Regional. Wisconsin will face the fourth-ranked Cardinal on Friday in regional semifinal play.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)